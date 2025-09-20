Ekene Smith Adigwu who was once behind the scenes as a Personal Assistant to Nigeria’s world-renowned comedian Emeka Smith, today stands in the spotlight as a celebrated comedian, Master of Ceremonies, and founder of a thriving foundation (Ekene Smith Adigwu Youth Foundation).

Ekene’s story is one of intentional learning and transformation. While working as a PA, he didn’t just run errands or manage schedules; he immersed himself in the craft.

“Every experience was a classroom,” he told Saturday Sun, acknowledging how closely observing Emeka Smith’s professionalism, timing, and audience engagement became a living master class in entertainment.

Speaking on what sets him apart from other comedians, Ekene noted that his commitment to personal development and investing in sharpening his communication skills helped him change excel.

“Studying the art of stage presence, and understanding how to connect with audiences of different cultures and backgrounds. This dedication fueled my smooth transition from supporting role to star performer,” he revealed.

Ekene is presently in the UK as he prepares for a major event slated for next year in the UK and in Nigeria (LAFF SUPPER), an event focused on entertaining comedy lovers through comic arts and stand-up comedy, and empowering emerging comedians in the entertainment space.