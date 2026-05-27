Eid-el-Kabir: Senators Nwachukwu, Sadiq Umar preach peace, unity in messages to Muslim faithful

From Kenneth Udeh, Abuja

The Senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District, Emmanuel C. Nwachukwu, and his counterpart colleague representing Kwara North Senatorial District, Senator Sadiq Suleiman Umar, have extended warm Eid-el-Kabir greetings to Muslim faithfuls across their respective districts and Nigeria at large, calling for peace, unity, tolerance, and continued national harmony.

Both lawmakers, who recently secured their return tickets to the Senate under the platforms of the All Progressives Grand Alliance ( APGA ) and the All Progressives Congress ( APC ) respectively ahead of the 2027 general elections, made the call in separate goodwill messages issued to commemorate the Islamic celebration on Wednesday.

In his message, Senator Emmanuel C. Nwachukwu, popularly known as Onodugo and APGA candidate for Anambra South Senatorial District in the 2027 elections, said:

“As we celebrate this sacred occasion of sacrifice, faith, love, and obedience to Almighty Allah, may the blessings of Eid bring peace, joy, unity, and abundant prosperity to every home and community.”

The lawmaker described Eid-el-Kabir as a season that reflects the enduring values of compassion, selflessness, tolerance, and service to humanity.

According to him:

“It is a season that calls for togetherness, mutual respect, and commitment towards building a more peaceful and united society.”

Senator Nwachukwu further encouraged residents of Anambra South to continue promoting peaceful coexistence irrespective of religious or ethnic differences.

“May this celebration strengthen our bonds as one people. Eid Mubarak,” he added.

Similarly, Senator Sadiq Suleiman Umar, also known as 3SU and APC Senator representing Kwara North Senatorial District, felicitated with the Muslim Ummah across Nigeria, describing Eid-el-Kabir as:

“A sacred festival that symbolizes faith, sacrifice, obedience, and devotion to Almighty Allah.”

The lawmaker urged Muslims to imbibe the timeless virtues exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim (AS), while also promoting peace, compassion, unity, and tolerance within their communities.

Senator Sadiq further called on Nigerians to remain optimistic and supportive of ongoing efforts aimed at improving governance and national development.

According to him, citizens should:

“Remain hopeful and supportive of ongoing efforts aimed at strengthening security, development, and good governance across the nation.”

Both senators wished Muslims across Nigeria a peaceful, joyous, and spiritually fulfilling Eid-el-Kabir celebration while reiterating the importance of unity and peaceful coexistence in the country.