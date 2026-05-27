Eid el-Kabir: APC NWC urges Nigerians to be generous to the poor

Yilwatda demands national unity, cohesion across ethnic divides

From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged Nigerians to bear witness to the transcendental essence of Eid el-Kabir by showing love to one another, generosity to the poor and needy, and embracing compassion, understanding and peaceful coexistence among all people.

The ruling party, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, further noted that the profound spiritual message of the occasion is rooted in selflessness, sacrifice, love, faith and trust in God.

The statement read: “APC felicitates with Muslim faithful across Nigeria and in the diaspora on the occasion of Eid-el-Kabir, a sacred celebration of faith, sacrifice, obedience, humility and total submission to the will of Almighty Allah.

“Eid-el-Kabir, also known as the Festival of Sacrifice, honours the exemplary obedience and faith of Prophet Ibrahim (AS), who demonstrated complete submission to Allah through his willingness to sacrifice his son, Ismail.

“The profound spiritual message of the occasion is rooted in selflessness, sacrifice, love, faith and trust in God. On this important spiritual occasion, the party urges Nigerians to bear witness to its transcendental essence of love for one another, generosity to the poor and needy, compassion, understanding and peaceful coexistence among all people.

“At this all-important moment in our political history, the party enjoins Nigerians to continue to pray for peace and progress of our nation and support reforms under the administration of President Bola Tinubu, geared to strengthen the country’s socio-economic structures, promote national unity and advance sustainable development.

“The APC wishes all Muslim faithful a peaceful, joyous and spiritually fulfilling Eid-el-Kabir celebration,” the statement from the ruling party read.

In his Eid el-Kabir message to the country, National Chairman of the party, Nentawe Yilwatda, explained that the season symbolises the virtues of selflessness, unity, compassion, tolerance and total submission to the will of God, as exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim.

The APC boss, in a statement by Abimbola Tooki, his Special Adviser on Media and Information Strategy, stated that the spiritual lessons of the celebration are highly relevant to Nigeria at this critical stage of national development.

He stressed that sacrifice, patience, perseverance and collective responsibility are essential ingredients needed to build a stronger, more united and prosperous nation.

He urged Nigerians, particularly the Muslim Ummah, “to continue to promote peaceful coexistence, national unity and harmony across ethnic, religious and political lines,” adding that the Sallah celebration should further strengthen the bonds of love, understanding and brotherhood among citizens.

“Nigerians should use the Eid celebration to offer fervent prayers for the peace, unity, security and progress of the country, as well as for wisdom and divine guidance for leaders at all levels,” he noted in the statement.