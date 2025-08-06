From Godwin Tsa Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has been dragged before the Abuja division of the Federal High Court over alleged complicity in the probe of N5 trillion refinery waste fraud by the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd (NNPCL), Dapo Segun.

In the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/1580/2025, the applicant is seeking an order of mandamus compelling the EFCC to launch an investigation of alleged financial complicity in the acquisition of the OVH Energy by the NNPC and the rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt and Warri refineries by the NNPLC CFO.

According to the applicant, Rights for All International, Segun, who was a former Executive Vice President (Downstream) of the NNPCL supervised the acquisition of the OVH Energy by the NNPCL as well as rehabilitation of the Port-Harcourt and Warri Refineries, with their attendant and manifest irregularities.

The group team of lawyers led by Nnamdi Kingdom Okere, claimed that despite the payment of a whooping sum of $325.09 million (N140.559 billion), full takeover of the firm remains a subject of controversy, and under investigation in the House of Representatives, where investigation of the Turn Around Maintenance of refineries and state of the refineries and OVH Acquisition are currently been investigated.

Presently, under the 2nd respondent, about $3 Billion have been sunk in the rehabilitation of the refineries, with no significant result till date.

“In view of the monumental fraud evident in the acquisition of the OVH Energy and the rehabilitation of the refineries, the 1st respondent (EFCC) have commenced investigation of the officers of the NNPCL, however, it deliberately excluded the 2nd respondent, the main official, who personally supervised all the affairs of the NNPCL under investigation”, the group alleged.

The civil rights group contended that the failure of the EFCC to include the CFO amongst others being investigated amounts to failure of its statutory duty and therefore constitutes an abuse of powers and ultra vires.

Amongst the reliefs they are seeking from the court includes :an Order of Mandamus directing the EFCC “to within 7 days commence investigation of the fraudulent conduct or role of the 2nd respondent, as the Chief Financial Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, in connection with the acquisition of OVH Energy by the NNPCL and rehabilitation of the Port-Harcourt and Warri Refineries and to publish the Report of the Investigation within 14 days of its conclusion”.

The applicant further sought another order of mandamus directing and compelling the EFCC to immediately arrest and prosecute the 2nd respondent in the event he was indicted of corruption allegations at the end of investigation.