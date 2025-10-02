42 suspected internet fraudsters arrested in Yobe

Byline: Sola Ojo, Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has intensified its clampdown on financial crimes with the arrest of a station manager in Kaduna over alleged diversion of N500 million, as well as 42 suspected internet fraudsters in Yobe State.

In Kaduna, operatives of the EFCC’s Zonal Directorate arrested one Abdulazeez Gbadebo, the station manager of Emadeb Energy Service Limited, following a petition by the company.

According to the petition, an external audit revealed that the suspect allegedly manipulated petrol pump meters to illegally sell bulk petroleum products to customers and diverted proceeds amounting to N500 million into his personal bank accounts.

Preliminary investigations showed that Gbadebo sold bulk petrol and diesel to various individuals, receiving payments directly into his private accounts.

Items recovered from him include an ash-coloured Mercedes Benz, three Mini Cooper cars (ash and green colours), a white Mercedes Benz GLK, and one original authorisation letter from the Kaduna Geographical Information System (KADGIS).

Others are a certificate of occupancy (file number KDL 328159), a three-bedroom fully detached bungalow, and three landed properties.

Meanwhile, in Yobe State, Maiduguri Zonal Directorate of the Commission had arrested 42 suspected internet fraudsters in a sting operation in Gashua Local Government Area on Wednesday, October 1, 2025.

The arrests followed credible intelligence linking the suspects to computer-related crimes.

Items recovered from the suspects include seven motorcycles, one Mercedes Benz car, fifty-five mobile phones and laptops, as well as PlayStation 5 (PS5) and PlayStation 4 (PS4) gaming consoles.

Intelligence gathered by the Commission suggested that the suspects were deeply involved in various forms of internet-related fraud.

The Commission’s Spokesman, Dele Oyewale, confirmed that those involved in the two cases would be charged to court as soon as investigations are completed.