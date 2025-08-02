From Sola Ojo, Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said on Saturday that it arrested 37 suspected internet fraudsters in a sting operation carried out at Majesty Estate along NTA Road, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, following a distress call from concerned residents.

The operation, conducted by operatives from the Port Harcourt Zonal Directorate of the Commission, was in response to growing complaints about suspicious and “nefarious activities” linked to internet fraudsters operating within the estate.

The EFCC spokesman, Dele Oyewale, said the arrests were made on Friday, August 1, 2025, during a raid aimed at restoring sanity to the neighbourhood.

“Following credible intelligence and a distress call from residents, our operatives visited the estate and made 37 arrests of suspected internet fraudsters,” Oyewale confirmed.

He clarified reports circulating online, particularly a viral video that alleged harassment and forceful entry into an apartment.

According to the Commission, one apartment identified during intelligence gathering was visited, but the occupants allegedly refused to open the door despite being informed of the operatives’ identity and mission.

“For some inexplicable reasons, the residents refused to open their doors even after our operatives properly introduced themselves and explained their mission.

“One of the doors had to be forced open to conduct a search. No arrests were made in that particular apartment, and no unprofessional conduct occurred during the operation,” Oyewale said.

Oyewale described the viral video showing a broken door as “strange and unwarranted,” emphasising that the broader community welcomed the intervention.

“Many residents profusely appreciated and commended the Commission for coming to their aid,” he added.

Oyewale assured the public of the EFCC’s commitment to professionalism, stating that any operative found to have acted outside the bounds of the law would be disciplined.

“The Commission remains resolute in upholding sound professional conduct in its operations and will not hesitate to take disciplinary measures against any of its operatives found to be overzealous in the discharge of their duties,” Oyewale warned.