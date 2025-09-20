From Sola Ojo, Abuja

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Port Harcourt Zonal Directorate, have arrested 37 suspected internet fraudsters in Warri and Owerri; Delta and Imo State respectively.

According to information available on EFCC’s ‘X’ handle on Saturday, the suspects were arrested on Friday, September 19, 2025 for their alleged involvement in internet and cryptocurrency fraud following credible intelligence about their activities.

Specifically, the fraudsters were apprehended while operating different brands of internet- enabled devices in defrauding their victims.

“Suspected kingpin of the fraudsters, Robert Ebuka Chukwuedo on Commissioner Street, Warri, took to his heels to evade arrest.

“However, some of his accomplices were arrested in his mansion.

“They were all allegedly involved in cryptocurrency scam, money laundering and other internet-related crimes.

“Items recovered from them include different brands of exotic cars, smartphones, laptops and fetish items.

“The suspects will be charged to court,” the commission wrote.