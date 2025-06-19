From Sola Ojo, Abuja

The Lagos Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Thursday arraigned one Ibrahim Abubukar before Justice Alexander Owoeye of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos.

According to the EFCC spokesman, Dele Oyewale, Abubakar was arraigned on a two-count charge bordering on alleged conspiracy to commit stealing and retaining the sum of N5 billion.

One of the counts reads: “That you, Ibrahim Abubukar, IBRAHIM (at large), and Alhaji Kabiru (at large), on 2 February, 2025, in Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, conspired amongst yourselves to commit an offence, to wit: retention of the total sum of N5,000,000,000.00 (Five Billion Naira) in an account nominated by you, ‘Mohammed Shehu’, domiciled in Union Bank of Nigeria Plc., with account number 0224244931, which sum you reasonably ought to have known forms part of the proceeds of your unlawful act, to wit: stealing, and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 18(a) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition and Prevention) Act, 2011, as amended, and punishable under Section 15(2)(d) of the same Act.”

The defendant pleaded “not guilty” to the charges when they were read to him.

In view of his plea, prosecuting counsel, Bilikisu Buhari-Bala, asked for a trial date and urged the court to remand the defendant in a correctional centre.

Responding, the defence counsel, E.C. Nwoko, asked the court for a short date to enable him to file his client’s bail application.

Justice Owoeye ordered the defendant to be remanded at the Nigerian Correctional Service, Ikoyi, Lagos.

The matter was adjourned till September 25, 2025, for the commencement of trial.