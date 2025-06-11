By Christopher Oji

The Lagos Zonal Directorate 1 of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC),zhas arraigned one Samson Davies alongside his firm, Signature Advisory Limited, before Justice Mojisola Dada of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos, on a one-count charge bordering on stealing the sum of N190,791,494 .

The charge reads:

“That you, Samson Davies and Signature Advisory Limited, sometime between October 2022 and October 2023, in Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, dishonestly converted to your own use the aggregate sum of N190,791,494, property of Ronchess Global Resources Plc.”

He pleaded “not guilty” to the one-count charge when it was read to him .

Following his plea, prosecution counsel, C.C. Okezie, prayed the court for a trial date to enable the prosecution to prove its case against the defendants. He also prayed that the defendant be remanded at a Correctional Centre.

However, defence counsel, Ifeoma Esom, informed the court that a bail application had been filed and urged the court to grant the defendant bail on the most liberal terms.

Justice Dada granted the defendant bail in the sum of N50 million with two sureties in like sum. One of the sureties must own landed property in Lagos, and the defendant is to submit his international passport to the court and sureties must have evidence of tax clearance.

The judge further ruled that the defendant be remanded at the Nigerian Correctional Facility pending the perfection of his bail conditions.

The case was adjourned till July 7, 2025, for the commencement of trial.