Edo: Stakeholders raise alarm over ‘imposition’, back Iyawe’s resignation

Concerned stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have raised concerns over what they call growing imposition, intimidation, and marginalisation within the party, following the resignation of the member representing Oredo Federal Constituency, Hon. Engr. Esosa Iyawe from the party.

Speaking in a statement issued on Wednesday and signed by Dr Peter Edokpolor and Hon. Alfred Agbonifo, the stakeholders said Iyawe’s resignation reflects a deepening crisis within the ruling party in Edo State ahead of the 2027 general elections.

According to the group, the development is “not an isolated incident”, but part of a “dangerous pattern of disillusionment, alienation, and frustration” among loyal party members, who they claimed worked for the APC’s victory in the 2024 governorship election in Edo.

They alleged that government appointees and political stakeholders in Edo South were being pressured to support preferred aspirants ahead of the 2027 primaries.

“There are threats. There are consequences. There is intimidation for non-compliance. This is not democracy. This is imposition,” the group said in the statement.

Speaking further, they said the party’s original structure was being eroded, alleging that it was being “reshaped and re-engineered” to favour new political interests at the expense of foundational members.

The above, they said, could weaken the party’s chances in Edo South, which they described as the “electoral powerhouse” of the state, and ultimately affect President Bola Tinubu’s electoral prospects in Edo in 2027.

The group acknowledged Governor Monday Okpebholo as the leader of the party in Edo and urged him to provide inclusive leadership capable of reconciling aggrieved members and strengthening party unity.

“The time to act is now. The time to reconcile is now. The time to save Edo APC is now,” the statement added.