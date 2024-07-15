Edo, Ondo guber: INEC clears 124 domestic, 10 foreign observers to monitor polls

From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has accredited 134 groups, comprising 124 domestic and 10 foreign observers to monitor the forthcoming Edo and Ondo States governorship elections.

The commission disclosed that a total number of 153 organisations, interested in covering the off-cycle governorship poll, sent in their applications, but 134 groups that met the regulations and guidelines were considered.

The statement signed by Sam Olumekun, National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, the electoral umpire disclosed that it will organise a one-day training for representatives of observer groups Wednesday, this week.

“In continuation of preparations for the 2024 Edo and Ondo State governorship elections, the commission is pleased to provide an update on the accreditation of observers for the elections.

“A total of 153 applications were received from interested organisations. After a review as provided by our regulations and guidelines, 134 groups, 124 domestic and 10 international, met the requirements for accreditation.

“The classification of the organisations shows that 28 are gender-based, three representing Persons with Disability, eight are faith-based, 10 foreign and over 100 others working in areas relevant to the functions of INEC, most of them with previous experience of election observation,” the statement read.

While giving further updates, the commission noted that; “the next step is for the accredited organisations to upload the personal details and photographs of their field observers to our dedicated portal established for that purpose.”

“To this end, the commission is organising a one-day training for representatives of observer groups on Wednesday 17th July 2024 at the commission’s Conference Room in Abuja. Access Code to the portal and letters of accreditation will be given to representatives of the accredited organisations at the training venue.

“Details of the one-day training as well as the comprehensive list of all the 134 accredited groups have been uploaded to our website and social media platforms for action by the concerned organisations and for public information,” the statement read.