Edo House of Assembly aspirant Muhammad quits ADC

From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

An Edo State African Democratic Congress (ADC) House of Assembly aspirant for Etsako West Constituency I, Prince Fawaz Muhammad, has dumped the party.

The frontline aspirant resigned from the party after due consultations with his constituency.

The former Speaker of the Edo State Youth Parliament, in his letter of resignation sent to the ward 01 chairman of the party, said he appreciated the warm reception accorded him while in the party.

The statement read in parts: