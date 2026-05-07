Edo House of Assembly aspirant Muhammad quits ADC

07 May 2026 6:36 am WAT

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Prince Fawaz Muhammad

Prince Fawaz Muhammad

From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

An Edo State African Democratic Congress (ADC) House of Assembly aspirant for Etsako West Constituency I, Prince Fawaz Muhammad, has dumped the party.

The frontline aspirant resigned from the party after due consultations with his constituency.

The former Speaker of the Edo State Youth Parliament, in his letter of resignation sent to the ward 01 chairman of the party, said he appreciated the warm reception accorded him while in the party.

The statement read in parts:

“I write to formally notify you of my resignation from the African Democratic Congress (ADC)
effective immediately.

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“This decision has been made after careful reflection, consultation, and consideration. I appreciate the opportunity to have been part of the party and I appreciate the cooperation I received during my period of membership.

“I wish the leadership and members the very best in their future endeavors.

“Kindly update your records accordingly.

“Please accept the assurances of my highest regards.

Yours faithfully,

“Prince Fawaz Muhammad.”

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