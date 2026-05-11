Edo govt condemns murder of UNIBEN student

From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has condemned in the strongest terms the murder of a youth at the main gate of the University of Benin (UNIBEN) by gunmen in broad daylight on Sunday.

“The brazen and cold-blooded killing on a day regarded as sacred by many is an affront to human dignity, a threat to public safety, and an attack on everything this administration stands for. It is completely unacceptable”, the governor said in a statement signed by his Chief Press, Dr Patrick Akhere.

Okpebholo extended his heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and associates of the deceased, whose life was violently and senselessly cut short.

“The Edo State Police Command has commenced investigations into the incident, while security agencies are working around the clock to identify and apprehend all those responsible. They may run, but they cannot hide forever.

“Governor Okpebholo assures the public and the family of the victim that the case will not be swept under the rug. The perpetrators will be found, and justice will be served”, the statement added.

The governor reiterated his administration’s firm resolve to stamp out cultism in all its forms across Edo State, saying that since assuming office, his administration has taken deliberate and sustained steps to confront the cult menace head-on.

He listed the efforts to include sustained security operations in cult-prone communities across the state, resulting in the arrest and prosecution of numerous suspected cultists; close collaboration between the Edo State Government and the Nigerian Police Force, the Department of State Services, and the Nigerian Army to disrupt and dismantle cult networks operating within the state.

Besides, he outlined community engagement initiatives involving traditional rulers, religious leaders, youth groups, and civil society organisations in the fight against cult violence and strong support for the rehabilitation and reintegration of young persons vulnerable to cult recruitment, recognising that long-term peace requires both enforcement and prevention.

“These efforts are already yielding results. However, the murder of a young person in broad daylight is a grim reminder that the battle is far from over and that the government must continue to intensify its efforts.

“Edo State will not be a sanctuary for criminals. Those who carry arms and terrorise innocent people will face the full consequences of the law”, Governor Okpebholo stressed.

The statement urged members of the public with useful information regarding the killing to contact the Edo State Police Command or any other security agency immediately, assuring that all information provided will be treated with the strictest confidentiality.

It further assured that the Edo State Government remains fully committed to securing every community and every part of the state, so that no family will have to endure the pain of losing a loved one to senseless cult violence.

The victim, a said to a 400 level yet-to-be identified student of the University of Benin, was shot dead by masked gunmen in his JLK Mercedes-Benz while driving out of the main gate of the campus at Ugbowo on Sunday evening.

Witnesses said the student was shot at close range by masked gunmen who later fled the scene.

The victim had reportedly finished his exams in the Political Science department about an hour earlier before he met his tragic end.

Two other victims in the JLK Mercedes-Benz who survived the attack were said to have been rushed to the University of Benin Health Care centre for treatment.

“They shot him at close range, and there was no way he could have survived the attack. Two others who were in the vehicles were also injured and rushed to the school’s healthcare centre,” a student disclosed.

Operatives from the Ugbowo Divisional Police Headquarters were at the scene to evacuate the remains of the victim.

The DPO of the Division, SP Emmanuel, said information on the incident was still too sketchy and has yet to issue an official statement

Meanwhile, a separate report, another student was allegedly chased with a machete at the Social Science Lecture Theatre on Saturday, but escaped unhurt.