Edo governor moves to set up special courts for kidnappers

20 June 2026 5:47 pm WAT

Tony Osauzo By
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Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo

Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo

The Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo has backed his promise of special courts to speedily prosecute kidnappers and cultists with action, following a formal request to the Chief Judge of the state to constitute the courts.

It was learnt that the request to the Chief Judge was conveyed in a letter signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Umar Musa Ikhilor Esq., dated June 19, 2026.

In the letter, Okpebholo sought the nomination of three judges, or any number of judges the Chief Judge considers appropriate, to constitute the special courts.

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The governor had last Thursday, during the parade of suspected kidnappers at the Edo State Police Command Headquarters in Benin City, announced plans to set up a dedicated court to ensure swift prosecution of offenders.

“We are going to set up a special court to prosecute kidnappers and cultists,” Okpebholo publicly announced.

The state House of Assembly is said to have indicated support for the governor’s plan, while Senator Joseph Ikpea, representing Edo Central Senatorial District, has also backed the decision, describing it as a decisive measure aimed at strengthening the state’s response to rising insecurity.

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