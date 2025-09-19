Plateau State’s transformation under Governor Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang has continued to draw national attention, with the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) describing his leadership as visionary, people-focused, and a model for good governance in Nigeria.

In a show of solidarity and curiosity to see firsthand the sweeping changes on the Plateau, senior journalists across the country, who are members of the prestigious NGE, paid a courtesy visit to Governor Mutfwang on Thursday, September 18, 2025, at the New Government House, Rayfield, Jos.

A press statement by Gyang Bere, Director of Press and Public Affairs to the Governor, said that beyond a routine courtesy call, the visit underscored the Governor’s growing profile as one of Nigeria’s most celebrated reformers, highlighting his strides in governance, peace-building, and infrastructural renewal while strengthening relations between the state and the media.

Welcoming the editors, Governor Mutfwang expressed deep gratitude for their unwavering support during the legal battles that upheld his mandate, acknowledging the media’s balanced reportage for shaping fair perceptions about Plateau at a critical time.

Governor Mutfwang reiterated that peace and prosperity remain the twin pillars of his administration, citing decisive measures such as the revival of Operation Rainbow, prompt convening of the State Security Council, and the establishment of a modern Security and Information Center to enhance statewide safety.

On infrastructure, the Governor highlighted progress in all 17 local government areas, including 380 kilometers of rural roads under the World Bank-assisted RAMP project and the completed Utong-Kong flyover. He assured that strategic investments in roads, markets, agriculture, and industry will diversify Plateau’s economy beyond federal allocations.

Education, he said, is receiving special attention, with a 50 percent tuition reduction for indigenes, a 300 percent increase in scholarships, and interventions that rescued tertiary institutions from collapse, all aimed at preparing Plateau’s youth for global competitiveness.

In health care, Mutfwang cited upgrades at Plateau Specialist Hospital and the expansion of health insurance coverage from 93,000 to 208,000 enrollees, reaffirming his determination to make Plateau a model of affordable and quality health services.

Commenting on Agriculture, he described as the backbone of his prosperity agenda, the Governor said the sector is being revitalized through partnerships with IITA Ibadan, the revival of BARC Farms, improved livestock breeds, feed production, and plans for a modern abattoir with a 500-cattle daily capacity.

The Governor also highlighted the renewed investor confidence in Plateau’s tourism and commerce sectors, with redevelopment efforts at Plateau Hotel, Hill Station Hotel, and Jos Wildlife Park through private-sector partnerships. Tourism, he emphasized, would once again be a pillar of the state’s economy.

Speaking on behalf of the delegation, NGE President, Eze Anaba, praised the Governor’s bold peace initiatives and the revival of The Standard newspapers, insisting that Plateau’s unique story must continue to be told by its own people. He commended the administration’s effort to restore calm across previously troubled communities.

Responding to questions later, the Governor Mutfwang addressed employment, security, and agricultural reforms. He pledged transparency in future recruitments, explaining corrective measures on suspended appointments inherited from the previous administration, and vowed to combat land-grabbing in border communities.

On agriculture, he acknowledged the challenges of market glut caused by massive food imports and assured that innovative measures are being explored to boost local production, processing, market access, and fully harnessing Plateau’s comparative advantage in agricultural value chains.

He also called on journalists to remain responsible in shaping national discourse, noting: “The media plays a critical role in shaping perceptions and strengthening democracy. I will always encourage you to do your job, but we must all be mindful of how information is framed and its potential impact on society.”

Highlighting security, the Governor acknowledged the peculiar challenges of Plateau’s border communities and stressed that legislative engagement, operational strategies, and community cooperation remain crucial to overcoming threats. He further vowed to sustain pressure on the Federal Government to complete the long-delayed Jos-Bauchi-Gombe federal road contract, awarded since 2018, describing infrastructure as critical to Plateau’s economic future.

Governor Mutfwang assured that Plateau is rising above years of crisis into a new era of peace, prosperity, and productivity, determined to restore its reputation as Nigeria’s “Home of Peace and Tourism.”

The visit climaxed with a guided tour of key transformational projects under the Mutfwang-led administration, after which the Guild extended an invitation to host the Governor at its forthcoming national conference in Abuja.