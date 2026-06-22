ECN, EU, ECOWAS rally stakeholders to position Nigeria for clean energy future

From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Nigeria is set to take a major step towards a low-carbon future as the Energy Commission of Nigeria (ECN), in partnership with the European Union Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, convenes a three-day Strategic Awareness and Alignment Summit on the Low-Carbon Hydrogen Economy in Abuja.

The summit, scheduled for June 23–25 at the National Bureau of Statistics headquarters, will bring together senior officials from more than 50 federal Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), private sector operators, academia and international development partners to chart a pathway for Nigeria’s participation in the emerging global hydrogen economy.

Organisers say the gathering is aimed at building a common national understanding of hydrogen opportunities and aligning institutions behind practical actions that can accelerate investment, industrial growth and energy transition goals.

Despite possessing some of Africa’s largest natural gas reserves and vast renewable energy resources, Nigeria has yet to attract the scale of hydrogen investments already flowing into countries such as Morocco, Egypt and Namibia.

Participants will engage in 15 technical sessions covering hydrogen production technologies, infrastructure development, financing mechanisms, governance frameworks and regional integration strategies.

Speaking ahead of the summit, ECN Director-General, Dr. Mustapha Abdullahi, said the event builds on efforts initiated by the Commission since the establishment of its Hydrogen Committee in 2023.

He noted that Nigeria’s participation in the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation’s Global Clean Hydrogen Programme presents a unique opportunity for the country to strengthen its position in the global clean energy transition.

The summit is expected to culminate in a proposed 10-Point Hydrogen Leapfrog Perspective and a series of voluntary institutional commitments designed to advance national discourse and action on low-carbon hydrogen development.

The initiative is supported by the European Union under the EU-Nigeria Energy Diplomacy Support Project, with participation from the German-Nigeria Hydrogen Office, the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO), the African Development Bank and other international partners.

Stakeholders believe the summit could serve as a critical platform for unlocking Nigeria’s hydrogen potential and positioning the country as a future leader in Africa’s clean energy economy.