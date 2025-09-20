From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Director-General, Energy Commission of Nigeria (ECN), Dr. Mustapha Abdullahi, said the agency has commenced a seven-megawatts solar power project at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH), designed to guarantee uninterrupted electricity supply for the facility.

According to him, the project is ECN’s comprehensive energy audit and strategic planning, which exposed the unsustainable cost of diesel and the risks associated with AKTH’s dependence on the national grid.

Abdullahi added that ECN, in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Innovation, Science, and Technology, under the coordinating leadership of Chief Uche Nnaji, planned and executed the project to secure the hospital’s energy future.

“The timing of this intervention could not be more crucial. Only days ago, AKTH suffered prolonged power outages that tragically claimed lives in its Intensive Care Unit. That painful incident has strengthened our resolve. With this solar installation, we are ensuring that such tragedies are prevented in the future and that critical medical services can operate without fear of disruption.

“This project is a clear demonstration of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in action and reflects the ECN’s commitment to make Nigeria’s energy transition people-centered, where hospitals, schools, and other essential institutions thrive on reliable, clean, and sustainable power.”

He reaffirmed ECN’s commitment to continued deployment of innovative energy solutions nationwide.