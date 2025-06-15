From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

The people of Umuka community in Okposi, Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi State are demanding justice over the murder of a young woman, allegedly last seen in the custody of a local youth.

The suspect is alleged to be walking free following protection by his relative who works in the Department of State Services (DSS).

In a petition addressed to the Commissioner of Police, Ebonyi State Command, the Village Chief and people of Umuka community, through their legal representatives, Igwenyi, Igwenyi and Co, narrated the disturbing sequence of events that led to the death of the woman.

“Our client’s community is a very peaceful community ruled by enlightened persons, namely Chief Irem Okorie (a retired school principal) and Dr Barr Emenike Okorie (a retired staff member of Chevron Plc),” the petition read.

According to the petition dated Wednesday, June 11, 2025, trouble started during the burial of the late Aju Nwokorie Aja on Monday, April 28, 2025. Around 7.00pm, a woman was allegedly caught trying to carry away a sleeping child during the event. The situation was quickly defused by the community chief, who insisted she be taken to the police.

“Bystanders who knew that the baby belonged to another person raised the alarm. The attention of the Chief of the community was drawn to the scene, and he came and stopped any attack on the lady and directed that the lady should be taken to Okposi Police Station,” it stated.

A youth, identified as Chichebem Okorie Ogudu, volunteered to escort the woman to the police station. This was done in the presence of several community leaders, including the ward councillor and the women’s leader. However, the next morning, tragedy struck.

“The corpse of a lady was seen at Eke Okposi Motor Park close to the community. The volunteer (Chichebem) that supposedly took the lady to the police did not return to report to the Chief or any of the villagers that he had dropped the woman at the police station,” the petition stated.

It was not until days later that Chichebem was compelled to report to the police in Obiozara. There, he was detained after making what was described as a “useful statement” and allegedly naming accomplices. The case was then transferred to the State CID, Abakaliki.

Shockingly, things took a turn when a senior DSS official, allegedly a cousin to Chichebem, reportedly intervened in the matter.

“While the case was pending, a senior staff member of the Directorate of State Security (DSS), who is a cousin to the prime suspect (Enechi Agwu Ogudu), literally took over the case from the Police State CID, and the name of Chichebem Okorie Ogudu was suspiciously removed from the case,” the petition alleged.

Currently, while Maduabuchi John Ori and Eze Chidi Eze, two individuals named as accomplices, are remanded at the Correctional Service Centre in Abakaliki, the community alleges that the prime suspect, Chichebem, is walking freely in their midst.

“The crux of this petition is to alert you that the community is presently boiling because of the clear injustice. The prime suspect is walking about freely in the village because his cousin is a senior staff member of the DSS, while others who do not have ‘big men’ are languishing at the Correctional Service Centre,” the letter stated.

The community is now calling on the Ebonyi State Commissioner of Police to act swiftly.

“We pray the Commissioner of Police directs the immediate arrest and charging of Chichebem Okorie Ogudu for the murder of the lady whose blood is crying to the high heavens,” the petition concluded.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Joshua Ukandu, has yet to react to the issue.