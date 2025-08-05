From Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru has lifted suspension of 25 Commissioners, 38 Senior Special Assistants and Special Assistants and 22 Permanent Secretaries in the state.

The government officials were suspended for not attending an event he described as important state functions last week.

They were suspended for one month without salaries.

The suspension has been receiving criticisms from within and outside the state.

But the Governor lifted the suspension on Tuesday.

This was contained in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Dr Monday Uzor

“The Governor of Ebonyi State His Excellency Rt. Hon. Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru has graciously lifted the suspension on 81 Government officials.

“The Governor directed the Commissioners, Senior Special Assistants , Special Assistants and Permanent Secretaries who were suspended on the 28th of July, 2025 to resume official duties immediately”, the statement said.