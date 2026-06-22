Ebonyi Gov Nwifuru faces backlash over ‘offensive’ language

Ebonyi State Governor Francis Nwifuru has come under severe criticism over what the Nigeria Youth Organisation (NYO) described as “offensive language” allegedly used by him.

Nwifuru, at the endorsement of President Bola Tinubu and himself through a motion moved by former Governor Martin Elechi and seconded by former Senate President Anyim Pius Anyim in Abakaliki, was quoted as saying, “Nobody should push us because we have all it takes to consume whoever is trying us, to destroy whoever is trying us.”

But the NYO Deputy National President, Nasir Doka, at a press briefing in Abuja yesterday, complained that the governor’s language was offensive, “particularly to young people, who view such language as capable of being interpreted as threatening, intimidating, or inconsistent with the spirit of democratic engagement.”

Doka contended that words spoken by elected leaders carry extraordinary influence, stressing that the governor “is not merely a political actor; he is the Chief Security Officer of his state, a symbol of government authority, and a custodian of constitutional order.”

He challenged the governor to disclose whom he was referring to and what constituted the “trying” of the government.

Consequently, in the interest of democratic accountability and public confidence, “we respectfully call upon the Governor of Ebonyi State to publicly clarify the meaning and intent of the reported statement.

“Such clarification is necessary to dispel fears, eliminate ambiguity, and reassure citizens that their constitutional freedoms remain fully protected.

“We urge the governor to publicly reaffirm his commitment to political tolerance, freedom of expression, and the constitutional rights of all citizens, irrespective of political affiliation.

“We call upon relevant security institutions to remain vigilant and ensure that no individual or group interprets political rhetoric as a licence for intimidation, harassment, or violence.

“We urge all political parties and public office holders across Nigeria to embrace responsible communication and avoid statements capable of escalating political tensions.”

He charged the people of Ebonyi State, particularly the youth population, to remain calm and embrace peace.