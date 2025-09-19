issues public health advisory

From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has explained that the two recent suspected cases of viral hemorrhagic fever in Abuja have tested negative for Ebola and Marburg viruses.

NCDC, in a statement, on Friday, noted that the suspected cases involved a traveler who, after returning to Nigeria from Kigali, presented himself immediately to a Nisa Premier Hospital, Abuja, when he felt unwell.

It said the decision of the traveler to report early, combined with the vigilance of the clinician and hospital team, ensured that the public health system was promptly activated and that the risk to the public was minimized.

Director General of NCDC, Dr. Jide Idris, in the statement, noted that the NCDC has already conducted a dynamic risk assessment following recent reports of Ebola viral disease in other countries, and anticipatory measures are being implemented nationwide.

“We have activated multi-disciplinary collaboration with federal and state health authorities, strengthening surveillance at points of entry, placed isolation/treatment facilities on alert, and prepositioning critical infection-prevention and related case management supplies,” he said.

He confirmed that the NCDC national reference laboratories remain on standby to provide rapid testing, and public-health teams are ready to conduct contact tracing if needed.

“But beyond these immediate steps, NCDC is also working with states and partners to strengthen readiness across all 36 states and the FCT. This includes upgrading isolation facilities, reinforcing IPC training for healthcare workers, conducting simulation exercises, and ensuring a clear pathway for access to medical countermeasures such as vaccines and therapeutics if ever required.

“State Governments and Ministries of Health must continue to support disease-surveillance officers, ensure isolation centres are functional, and provide necessary resources for rapid response.

“Similarly, healthcare workers in both public and private facilities must maintain a high index of suspicion, always apply strict infection-prevention measures, and report unusual cases immediately through the established IDSR channels,” he said.

He stated that private hospitals play a critical role in early detection and must be fully integrated into surveillance and preparedness efforts at all levels.

The NCDC boss commended the clinicians and staff at the Nisa Premier Hospital, Abuja, whose high index of suspicion and immediate reporting triggered a rapid, coordinated response.

“We also recognize the FCT Epidemiology and Rapid Response Teams, the Port Health Services, the National Reference Laboratory, airline and immigration partners, and other stakeholders whose swift collaboration with NCDC demonstrates the strength of Nigeria’s preparedness system. Together, their actions exemplify how vigilance and teamwork prevent potential public-health emergencies.