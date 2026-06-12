DSS nabs transporter with RPG, AK-47 Rifles in Kano

By Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Operatives of the Department of State Services, DSS, have arrested a 30-year-old transporter, Muhammed Abubakar, in Gezawa LGA of Kano State.

Abubakar was arrested while transporting weapons to Funtua, Katsina State. He was found with four Rocket-Propelled Grenade, RPG, three AK-47 rifles, and two empty magazines.

According to the DSS, preliminary investigations revealed that the weapons were handed to the suspect by a man identified as Bello in the Maigatari border area of Jigawa State. Abubakar was to deliver the weapons to an undisclosed recipient in Funtua.

During interrogation, Abubakar confessed he was promised N450,000 upon successful delivery and claimed it was his first involvement in such an operation.

He added that he initially refused but gave in after persistent pressure. “I was supposed to deliver the weapons to someone in Funtua. Bello gave me the contact, but I can’t remember the name. We agreed on N450,000 after delivery,” he added.

The DSS said the suspect will be prosecuted in accordance with the law. Efforts are ongoing with other security agencies to track down and apprehend his accomplices. End.