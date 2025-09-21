From Desmond Mgboh Kano

The Deputy President of the Senate, Barau Jibrin, yesterday awarded N800 million scholarship to 1,000 Kano students in tertiary education institutions.

The awarded scholarship covers their four years of undergraduate studies in various universities across Nigeria.

Barau, at the award ceremony held at the Bayero University Kano, stressed that the award of the scholarships was a reflection of his conviction in the educational empowerment of the youths.

Represented by Senator Abdurrahman Kawu Sumaila, the senator representing Kano South, Jibrin stated that education remains his foremost priority.

“This gesture is aimed at eradicating illiteracy and guaranteeing a brighter tomorrow for our country. We will continue to invest in the education of our youths because it is the surest way to national development,” he said.

The Deputy Senate President charged the beneficiaries to take full advantage of the opportunity, insisting that the scholarships were not merely financial assistance but a call to service and excellence.

Senator Abdurrahman Kawu in his personal capacity supported the beneficiaries with N20, 000 each as transport fare back to their respective destinations.

On his part, the State Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Abdullahi Atah, commended Senator Barau’s foresight, calling the scheme “an exemplary act of public service.”

Atah appealed to other political leaders and well-meaning Nigerians to emulate the gesture, noting that government