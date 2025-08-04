By Moses Akaigwe

Leading provider of road transport services in Nigeria, ABC Transport Plc, has recorded a significant turnaround in the second quarter of 2025, moving from a loss before tax of N56 million in 2024, to a profit before tax of N734m in Q2 2025.

Proft after provision for income tax was an impressive N465m, against a loss after tax of N191m recorded for the same period in 2024.

Financial performance highlights for 2025 second quarter indicate that, while driving profit, the group recorded a significant increase in revenue, with a growth rate of 52 percent compared to the same period in 2024, driven by strong performance across all strategic business units.

All strategic business units also contributed to this growth, with notable improvements in profitability.

The group’s revenue growth is attributed to the significant improvement across all operating segments. While haulage grew by 97 percent, logistics recorded a growth of 41 percent. The haulage business provides dedicated services to Lafarge Africa Plc engaged in cement production, while ABC Logistics provides cargo, courier, warehousing and other allied services to both blue-chip manufacturing companies and the general public. Performance was also strong in travel operations, which recorded a 31 percent growth over performance in 2024.

City Transit Inn, the group’s budget hotel in Abuja, saw a 43 percent growth in revenue with a significant growth in room occupancy rate due to recent improvement in facilities and management.

The Manufacturing/Trading arm of the Group operated under Transit Support Services Limited (TSSL) also grew revenue to N1.58m from N637m in the first six months of 2024.

Revenue performance was buoyed by fleet expansion in haulage, geographic spread in logistics and overall improvement in service level across business segments.

The Group’s Management have expressed commitment to remain resilient in the pursuit of sustainable growth and profitability underpinned by innovation, riding on the back of recent turnaround in performance.

This is notwithstanding the extremely challenging operating environment.