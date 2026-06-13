Doris Ogala leads insecurity protest amid ongoing cybercrime trial

By Philip Nwosu

Nollywood actress Doris Ogala on Friday participated in the June 12 Democracy Day insecurity protest in Abia State, days after her legal team informed the Federal High Court in Lagos that she was unable to attend proceedings in her ongoing cybercrime case due to health challenges.

Videos and photographs that surfaced on social media showed the actress among demonstrators at the protest, where participants called on government authorities to address growing security concerns and other national issues.

Ogala is currently facing charges filed by the federal government over allegations bordering on cyberstalking, cyberbullying, dissemination of false information, and attempted extortion involving Lagos-based cleric Pastor Chris Okafor.

The actress has not yet entered her plea, as the matter has been adjourned on a number of occasions following her absence from court.

At previous proceedings, her counsel informed the court that she was receiving medical treatment and was unable to attend hearings. Medical reports were also presented in support of applications for adjournment.

Ogala had earlier disclosed on social media that she underwent surgery in April, shortly before a scheduled arraignment.

The court subsequently granted an adjournment after her lawyer presented documents relating to her health condition.

She later posted a photograph of herself in a wheelchair, stating that she was dealing with medical challenges.

When the matter came up again on June 9, her lawyer told the court that she had recently been discharged from hospital and was receiving outpatient care. Another medical report was tendered before the court.

The prosecution, however, urged the court to closely examine the reasons advanced for her absence and argued that information available to it suggested that she had remained active in public engagements during the period under review.

Following the proceedings, Justice Aluko adjourned the case to October and directed that the defendant should appear before the court on the next scheduled date.

The judge further warned that continued absence from proceedings could attract legal consequences.

Meanwhile, Ogala’s participation in the June 12 insecurity protest has generated reactions on social media, with commentators expressing divergent views on the development in light of the health concerns that had previously been brought to the attention of the court.

The case is expected to resume in October.