Don Jazzy says solitude never made him feel lonely

Music executive and Mavin Records boss Michael Ajereh, better known as Don Jazzy, has opened up about friendship, personal value and solitude, saying he has never experienced loneliness despite spending long stretches on his own.

Speaking during an interview with Jima Emmanuel, Don Jazzy said time has taught him how to identify the people who truly matter, especially those who remain constant through life’s changing seasons.

“With time, you get to know the people who can stick with you through thick and thin,” Don Jazzy said.

He explained that he approaches relationships with a clear sense of purpose, insisting that genuine friendships must create value for everyone involved and not exist on one-sided emotional labour.

“I believe every relationship is supposed to be beneficial for everyone involved. As much as they are in my life for something they will benefit from, I also like having them around for what I can benefit from too,” he said.

He went further to argue that usefulness gives relationships meaning, stressing that people exist to add value to one another and should not apologise for expecting that exchange in return.

“If they cannot use you, then you are useless. Why are we here in this world? It is to be useful to people, and vice versa,” Don Jazzy said.

Turning to solitude, the music producer said he has grown fully comfortable in his own company and does not equate being alone with feeling isolated.

Instead, he said solitude gives him peace, space and clarity, allowing him to enjoy his own presence without needing constant company or validation.

“I have never felt lonely before. I can talk to myself, I can be by myself. As long as I have my phone, internet, TV and food, I can stay in my room and not come out,” he said.

His remarks offer a more personal look at the man behind one of Nigeria’s biggest music empires, showing a quieter side shaped by self-awareness, emotional clarity and an unusual ease with solitude.