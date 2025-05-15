By Chukwuma Umeorah

Duale, Ovia & Alex-Adedipe (DOA), a commercial law firm, has unveiled plans to host the 4th edition of its flagship Technology, Media, and Telecommunications (TMT) business series, which aims to support the country’s startups and build its digital infrastructure.

The Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, investors and other key stakeholders will be present to engage in high-level discussions on policy frameworks, investment opportunities, and the legal structures necessary to foster innovation and sustainable growth within Nigeria’s rapidly evolving digital economy.

In a statement on Wednesday, DOA’s Managing Partner, Adeleke Alex-Adedipe, stated that the event scheduled for Thursday, June 5, marks a strategic pivot in the national discourse.

He added that the theme “Beyond the Startup Frenzy: Building the Infrastructure for a Digital Nigeria” addresses everything from early-stage enthusiasm and venture capital buzz to the foundational policies, systems, and investments required to build a resilient, scalable, and future-ready digital economy.

The Managing Partner noted that the TMT series has been firmly established as one of the most anticipated gatherings of stakeholders in Nigeria’s innovation ecosystem.

Alex-Adedipe said that the event convenes regulators, investors, founders, creatives, legal experts, product leaders, and policymakers to dialogue at the intersection of technology, regulation, investment, and growth.

“Technology is no longer emerging, and it is embedded. This year, we are moving the conversation beyond funding rounds and MVPs to interrogate what it truly takes to build digital infrastructure that works for everyone, from broadband and cloud to regulation and commercial models,” he said.

He revealed that key highlights for the 2025 TMT series include a keynote address by the minister that tackles the country’s digital policy agenda, infrastructure expansion, and Nigeria’s global competitiveness, a fireside chat would touch on an in-depth, unscripted conversation to accelerate sustainable digital growth.

He highlighted several panel sessions on topics such as “Tech Profitability Playbook—Who’s Really Winning?” and “Innovation & Regulation—Finding Common Ground” would be part of the programme.

“On the sidelines, there would also be a regulatory clinic and a debut pitch competition, “The Next Big Bet – Scale. Build. Sustain” to spotlight early-stage, high-impact startups solving real-world challenges across AI, fintech, digital infrastructure, content and more.

“Finalists will pitch live to a panel of top investors and ecosystem leaders for a chance to win cash prizes, mentorship and industry exposure,” he said.

Alex-Adedipe stated that the event was open to invitees, industry stakeholders, media and select members of the innovation ecosystem.