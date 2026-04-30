Dismissed ASP Nuhu Usman faces fresh N50,000 extortion claim

Dismissed Assistant Superintendent of Police, Nuhu Usman has faced fresh allegations of assault and extortion following his arrest and dismissal from the Nigeria Police Force.

Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Anthony Placid disclosed in a Wednesday statement that Usman was dismissed for violating Force Order 237 and other extant regulations governing the use of firearms in the alleged extrajudicial killing of 28-year-old Mene Ogidi in Effurun, Delta State over the weekend.

He said this followed a recommendation of the Force Disciplinary Committee (FDC) which was approved by the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Disu.

Usman’s dismissal is subject to ratification by the Police Service Commission (PSC), after which he is expected to face prosecution for murder.

SunOnline reports that a video of the fatal shooting which circulated on social media sent shockwaves across the nation as Nigerians condemned the killing of the unarmed and handcuffed individual.

Following the development, more individuals have come out to share alleged past encounters with the officer, with accusations range from abuse of power, harassment, to extortion.

An X user, @djParis alleged that ASP Usman assaulted and extorted her of N50,000 in 2023.

She narrated that the incident occurred during a traffic hold-up when she boarded a commercial motorcycle.

According to the X user, Usman and his team stopped the bike, ordered her to disembark, and proceeded to assault her with a firearm.

She disclosed that instead of cautioning him, other officers made inappropriate and degrading remarks about her body, physically harassed her, and threatened her life, warning that she should be grateful the encounter happened during the day.

She said, “Same policeman that asked me why my ass was shaking even as I wore trousers, and he even had to touch my yansh also. There was a bit of hold-up a few years ago in 2023.

“I had to hop on a bike when he and his squad stopped the bike. He asked me to come down. He, in particular, hit me with a gun and dragged the bike man down and asked me to enter their shuttle bus. As I was approaching the shuttle bus, he hit me again with his gun and said, ‘Why was my yansh shaking?’ I couldn’t say anything. He hit me again with the same gun and said I should thank God it was daytime; if not, he would have wasted me.

“He said I must pay N50,000. I asked for which crime. He said he would take me to the police station and they would deal with me if I didn’t pay. I said I preferred to go to the station. One boy in the bus said if I had money, I should pay; otherwise, they might harm me on the way. He then asked another man in mufti to follow me to a POS, where I withdrew N50,000 and gave them.

“I will attach how I was dressed that day. It wasn’t even indecent. I cried and cried and told him that earth would deal with him. Most of these police are brutal. He was so bold in telling me I should thank God it was in a daytime, if not…”