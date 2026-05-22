From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Nigeria must deliberately harness the intellectual capital of its diaspora to accelerate national development, Professor Nwaduito Esiobu told delegates on the second day of the International Civil Service Conference 2026 in Abuja.

Delivering the keynote address titled: “Harnessing diaspora intellectual capital for national development,” Esiobu argued that tapping the skills, networks and knowledge of Nigerians abroad is essential to achieve lasting reforms, strengthen institutional resilience and deliver measurable results across government.

“We cannot afford to view our diaspora as merely a sentimental resource,” she said. “They are strategic national assets whose expertise in governance, technology, health, education and finance can be channelled into structured programmes that deliver impact at scale.”

Esiobu, who worked with former Secretary of State, Mrs. Hillary Clinton as senior science advisor in Secretary Clinton’s Office of Global Food Security (S/GFS), outlined practical steps the federal government and the civil service should take to convert diaspora potential into concrete national gains.

Key recommendations included creating an integrated diaspora engagement framework, establishing knowledge-exchange platforms, fast-tracking remote contribution mechanisms, and incentivising short- and long-term return of experts.

“We need an integrated diaspora engagement framework that goes beyond ad hoc requests for assistance,” he said. “That framework should map diaspora skills, align them with national development priorities, and create clear pathways for knowledge transfer — through fellowships, virtual mentoring, short-term secondments and collaborative research.”

On digital engagement, Esiobu said the civil service must modernise to permit remote contribution without bureaucratic friction. “If a Nigerian professor in Boston can design a curriculum for a federal university or help modernise our civil registration systems from his laptop, we should make that possible within weeks — not months or years,” he said.

To strengthen incentives, he proposed tax and regulatory measures, recognition programmes and streamlined licensing to encourage diaspora professionals to invest, return temporarily or repatriate innovations. “Incentives are not charity; they are strategic investments,” she said. “A streamlined research visa, expedited licensing for returning health specialists, and tax credits for diaspora-led start-ups will yield exponential returns for our public services and private sector.”

She also stressed the critical role of data and accountability. “We must baseline our diaspora engagement with robust data,” she added. “Without clear metrics, we cannot measure whether return programmes strengthen classroom outcomes, improve healthcare delivery, or accelerate digital transformation. What gets measured gets managed.”

Echoing the conference theme — Reforms, Resilience and Results — she urged a shift from episodic outreach to institutionalised partnerships that embed diaspora contributions into reform cycles. “Reforms without external knowledge inputs become hollow; resilience without fresh ideas becomes brittle; results without measurable contribution of talent remain anecdotal,” Esiobu said.

She described successful models from other countries and recommended adapting them to Nigeria’s context. He highlighted temporary “brain bridges” that place diaspora experts in ministries for six- to 12-month rotations, diaspora-funded research chairs in national universities, and public–private consortia that match diaspora capital to priority infrastructure gaps.

“The diaspora is not a single bloc; it is a mosaic of entrepreneurs, academics, clinicians, engineers and policy-makers,” she said. “We should design pathways that respect varied motivations — from patriotic duty to business returns — and make engagement seamless.”

Speaking to civil service culture, Esiobu called for internal reforms that value external collaboration and reward innovation. “Civil servants should be trained to receive and integrate diaspora input,” he said. “Performance appraisal systems must recognise successful collaborations, and procurement rules should be revised to allow rapid partnerships with foreign experts and diaspora firms.”

On governance risks, he acknowledged concerns about transparency, security and brain drain, and proposed safeguards. “Engagement protocols must protect sensitive information, vet partners rigorously, and ensure that programmes strengthen — not hollow out — domestic capacity,” she said.

The keynote concluded with a call for immediate action. “Let us move from rhetoric to systems,” Prof. Esiobu urged. “Create the structures, allocate the resources, set the metrics, and then hold ourselves accountable to the results. If we do this, diaspora intellectual capital will transition from an untapped hope to a sustained engine of national development.”

The International Civil Service Conference 2026 is organised by the Office of the Head of Service of the Federation under the theme “Reforms, Resilience and Results.”

The conference brings together senior civil servants, development partners and experts to discuss strategies for public sector transformation.