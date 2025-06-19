From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, on Thursday said that the media remains a powerful tool in the fight against terrorism, banditry, and other security challenges bedevilling the country.

The CDS, who said the military had been contending with an array of adaptive and unconventional threats from non-state actors, including terrorism, insurgency, banditry, secessionist violence, and other forms of organised crime, said these multifaceted threats underscore the urgent need for a comprehensive, multidimensional, and multidisciplinary approach.

He made this known at the Expanded Chat with Media Executives on the occasion of his two years in office, on Thursday in Abuja.

The CDS, who commended the media for their support to the military, said: “In response, the Armed Forces have fully embraced the Whole-of-Society Approach: a framework that emphasises synergy among the military, government institutions, and the people as a unified trinity in the fight against insecurity.”

Gen. Musa, noting that the meeting aimed at fostering direct interaction with media executives from across the country, said the military believed that truth and trust were the cornerstones of national resilience.

To this end, he said that media reports on military operations had a significant impact on public perception and morale, both locally and internationally.

“In today’s battles, particularly against terrorism and insurgency, we are not only engaged in physical combat but also fighting a war for the hearts and minds of the people.

“In this non-kinetic theatre, the media is a powerful force.

“The battle for perception, which entails controlling the narrative and countering misinformation and disinformation, is essential to strategic success.

“That is why we seek a professional, objective, and nation-oriented partnership with the media,” he said.

Musa reaffirmed that the Armed Forces of Nigeria remain unwavering in their mission to protect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country.

The CDS, while noting that kinetic operations were ongoing across all theatres, said the military had also come to fully appreciate the importance of non-kinetic strategies, which he said constitute over 70 per cent of the efforts required in modern asymmetric warfare.

“In this context, the media is not just a supporting actor but a central player. Nigerians are deeply interested in understanding their security situation and future prospects; hence, the narratives you shape as media professionals will significantly influence public sentiment, national unity, and peacebuilding.”

In his presentation, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, said the Nigerian Army had, in the last two years, achieved tremendous operational successes in different parts of the country.

Represented by Major General Paul Koughna at the meeting, Oluyede said army troops had neutralised several high-profile terrorists in the North East, North West, North Central, and South East during the period under review.

He declared the commitment of the Nigerian Army to work with other services and security agencies to rid the nation of security threats.

Also speaking, the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, said the Nigerian Navy had remained resolute in its efforts to guarantee freedom of the seas by responding effectively to current and emerging threats.

The CNS, who was represented by the Director of Operation, Naval Headquarters, Rear Admiral Olusegun Soyemi, said that the Navy had ensured improved protection of Nigeria’s maritime interests towards enhanced economic prosperity and national development since June 2023.

In his presentation, the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, said the Nigerian Air Force had reached new heights in operational capabilities in the last two years with the acquisition of more platforms.

Abubakar, represented by the Director, Civil-Military Cooperation, Air Vice Marshal Edward Gabkwet, said the NAF had taken delivery of 15 brand-new aircraft, including six T-129 ATAK Helicopters, two AgustaWestland 109 Trekkers from Italy, three Pitchcock King aircraft, and four Diamond aircraft.

He said that an additional 49 aircraft were expected to be added to the NAF inventory before the end of 2026.

According to him, the platforms had enabled the service to fly about 4,500 hours in 2,304 sorties for 1,974 counter-terrorism operations within the last one year.