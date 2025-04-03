From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has dismissed reports claiming the Niger Republic has withdrawn from the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF). It says such a move would harm regional security.

Major General Markus Kangye, Director of Defence Media Operations, shared this on Thursday. He stressed that the MNJTF is vital for regional safety. Efforts must continue to keep all member states involved.

Responding to journalists about Niger’s alleged exit, Gen. Kangye said, “When you hear dem say, it means the information lacks credibility. I think this area has been a subject of discourse for the past few months, especially when some members of ECOWAS decided to form an alliance and attempted to exit ECOWAS.

“But, you know, the Multinational Joint Task Force was established by the Lake Chad Commission countries to address their common security concerns. Nigeria has been making significant efforts to ensure the sustainability of this task force. However, if for any reason a member decides to pull out, the implications will be substantial. The synergy we are supposed to enjoy may no longer be there.

“It is not in our interest for any country to leave because whatever affects them also affects us. If a country withdraws, it creates a gap in effort and reduces the strength of the contingent from that country. Therefore, efforts must be made to prevent such a situation from happening. Do you understand? We will continue to examine the situation, and as we always do, we will provide further briefings when necessary.”

Gen. Kangye also promised that the military would soon catch terrorist leader Bello Turji. He rejected claims that operations against herdsmen, terrorists, and cattle rustlers have slowed. “No. Like I read out, troops intercepted some trucks loaded with cows, and they recovered them, and they are still on the hunt for high-value terrorists,” he said. He noted several key terrorists were killed this quarter. “So as for Bello Turji, it is just a matter of time; an appointment will be fixed with him by his maker.”

On troop welfare, he denied neglect of injured soldiers. He said, “Well, to the best of my knowledge and what the armed forces are doing, our troops are adequately taken care of.” He recalled senior officers visiting troops during Salah and Christmas. “I was with our wounded in the hospital to celebrate Christmas. I didn’t spend Christmas with my family.”

He added, “And as we speak, some are still there receiving medical attention by the services, taken care of by the services.” Some wounded soldiers got free housing too. “There is an estate built by the army, and the army issued keys to soldiers, free,” he explained.

Gen. Kangye urged the public to ignore false welfare claims. “Don’t listen to some narratives that are passed in the public domain; some of these narratives are meant to discredit the effort of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, and we say no to it,” he said.

On the Edo vigilante killings, he noted political leaders have acted. “So at the political level, everything has been resolved,” he said. Security agencies will probe any threats.

He warned against fake news, especially about religious crises in northern Nigeria. “This is an AI-dominated information age. False narratives can be manipulated to create confusion. However, we will investigate all credible reports and take appropriate action,” he said.