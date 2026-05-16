DHQ confirms killing of senior ISIS commander by US, Nigeria forces

From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters(DHQ), has confirmed the killing of Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, a senior ISIS leader and one of the world’s most active terrorists.

The operation according to Director Defence Information, Major General Samaila Uba, was carried out by the Armed Forces of Nigeria, in collaboration with United States.

Gen. Uba, in a statement said The precision operation was the result of our recently formed U.S. – Nigeria partnership and intelligence sharing efforts.

He said “Together, we have disrupted a violent terrorist network that endangered Nigeria and the broader West African region. Our efforts represent a major breakthrough in ongoing efforts to combat terrorism and violent extremism in Nigeria, the Lake Chad Basin, the Sahel region and globally.

“Abu-Bilal al-Minuki was a key ISIS operational and strategic figure who provided guidance to ISIS entities outside Nigeria on matters relating to media operations, economic warfare and the development and manufacturing of weapons, explosives and drones. His death removes a critical node through which ISIS coordinated and directed operations across different regions of the world.

“Intelligence further indicates that, as recently as February 2026, Minuki may have been elevated to the position of Head of the General Directorate of States, placing him the second most senior leader within the ISIS global hierarchy.

“Prior to this, Minuki served in 2023 as the Nigeria-based al-Furqan GDP Office Emir, overseeing ISIS-linked operations across the Sahel and West Africa, including attacks against civilians, particularly ethnic and religious minority communities.

“The terrorist leader also maintained longstanding operational ties with ISIS-West Africa and was linked to the 2018 Dapchi kidnapping of over 100 schoolgirls. Intelligence records further show that between March 2015 and early 2016, he facilitated the movement of fighters to Libya in support of ISIS operations in North Africa. Before pledging allegiance to ISIS in 2015, Minuki was also recognized as a prominent leader within Boko Haram.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria reiterate that this successful operation demonstrates Nigeria’s unwavering resolve to confront terrorism and deny extremist groups the ability to threaten national, regional and international security.

“The operation equally underscores the importance of our Nigeria-United States collaboration, intelligence sharing and coordinated military action in defeating transnational terrorist networks.

“The Defence Headquarters commends the gallantry, professionalism and dedication of all personnel involved in the operation and appreciates the continued partnership and support of United States forces in the collective fight against terrorism.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria remain steadfast in ongoing operations aimed at dismantling terrorist infrastructure, protecting civilians and ensuring lasting peace and stability across the nation and the wider region”.