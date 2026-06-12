Democracy Day: Tinubu links insecurity to weak grassroots governance

By Lawrence Agbo

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has attributed parts of Nigeria’s ongoing security challenges to the weakness of governance structures at the grassroots level, arguing that effective local administration remains critical to tackling insecurity across the country.

Speaking in his Democracy Day address on Friday, June 12, 2026, Tinubu said Nigeria’s democratic system cannot fully deliver security and development unless local government administration is strengthened and made more functional.

According to him, the failure of grassroots institutions has contributed significantly to gaps in governance that allow insecurity to thrive in communities.

“A fundamental challenge to our nation’s advancement has been ineffective local government administration,” the President said, adding that insecurity being addressed by the federal government is partly rooted in the “collapse of grassroots governance.”

Tinubu noted that his administration is pushing reforms aimed at restoring autonomy and effectiveness to local councils across the country, insisting that governance must be felt directly by citizens at the community level.

He stressed that democracy loses meaning when it fails to impact everyday life, especially in areas of safety, welfare, and access to basic services.

The President maintained that strengthening local government systems is central to the Renewed Hope Agenda, which seeks to ensure that governance delivers tangible benefits to all Nigerians.

He also linked broader national stability to reforms currently being implemented in the security sector, including increased recruitment into the police and armed forces and expanded counterterrorism operations.

Tinubu further said the government is committed to ensuring that democratic dividends are not only measured at the federal and state levels but also reflected in improved community security and development outcomes.

The address comes amid ongoing concerns over insecurity in parts of the country, with the government facing pressure to improve coordination between federal, state, and local authorities in responding to threats.