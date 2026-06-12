‎Democracy Day: Gov Otu rolls out 100 EVs for public service, empowerment

Governor of Cross River State, Senator Bassey Otu, has unveiled 36 electric vehicles for Permanent Secretaries in the State Civil Service, declaring that the initiative marks the beginning of a broader transition to clean energy transportation and a renewed commitment to strengthening the state’s public service architecture.

‎Speaking during the presentation ceremony held as part of activities marking Democracy Day, Governor Otu said the gesture was designed to dignify public service, improve efficiency in governance, and reduce the burden of transportation costs on senior civil servants.

“One of the main directions and focuses of our administration is to build integrity in service and also dignify the different officials and give them confidence to be able to produce at the highest level anybody can think of,” the Governor said.

Describing Permanent Secretaries as some of the most competent professionals in the country, Otu stressed that a strong bureaucracy remains the engine room of government.

“Cross River State is never lacking in capacity at any point in time. Some of the people we are trying to strengthen are among the best you can think of in the country. Nobody can beat them, as far as I am concerned. But whoever puts in labour also deserves a reward,” he stated.

‎The governor explained that the state’s decision to embrace electric mobility followed a careful assessment of the rising cost of transportation and the vulnerability of citizens to fluctuations in the petroleum sector.

According to him, while the administration initially considered Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) vehicles, it eventually settled for electric vehicles as a more sustainable option.

“We discovered that about 60 per cent of our expenses are on transportation. We first looked at CNG because we have a lot of gas in the country, but later it became clear that if we were to build our people’s support on this, we had better go electric,” he said.

Highlighting the economic and environmental benefits of the initiative, Otu noted that beneficiaries would save significantly on transportation and vehicle maintenance costs.

“Today, you are going to save almost more than 75 per cent of what you expend on fueling your cars and running up and down. With these vehicles, you are not changing oil or constantly visiting mechanics. Once the battery is charged, the car is ready to move,” he explained.

‎The governor disclosed that the 36 vehicles handed over to Permanent Secretaries represent the first batch of a larger programme involving 100 electric vehicles and 100 electric tricycles earmarked for empowerment and public transportation purposes.

He further revealed plans to extend the initiative to other arms of government and eventually make electric mobility accessible to a wider segment of the population.

“This is the first in a series. We still have a lot to do. Before the end of our term, or at the beginning of the next, everybody should be able to own the keys to an electric car because that will make movement seamless,” he said.

Governor Otu also announced plans to establish charging infrastructure across the state to support the growing adoption of electric vehicles.

According to him, the administration has already made substantial progress in developing service points and charging stations that will facilitate the operation of electric vehicles for both public officials and ordinary citizens.

“Beyond these cars, we are going to begin to set up charging ports, particularly for those that will serve the public. We have gone quite far with the plans, and the relevant ministries are already working on them,” he added.

The governor used the occasion to commend the Cross River State House of Assembly for supporting the administration’s developmental programmes through legislative backing and budget approvals.

He noted that many of the achievements recorded by his administration would not have been possible without the cooperation of the legislature.

“For us to get all these things here, we had to sit down, debate and pass the budget. Together, we will continue to build a very strong Cross River State that all of us will be proud of,” he remarked.

Earlier, the Head of Service, Barrister Orok Okon, described the presentation of the vehicles as a historic milestone and a major morale booster for the state civil service. He noted that no Permanent Secretary had enjoyed such a benefit in more than a decade, praising Governor Otu for breaking the cycle.

“Generations of Permanent Secretaries who worked for this state in the last ten years were not this fortunate. Today, His Excellency has broken that jinx. The first beneficiaries of the latest global technology in electric automobiles are Permanent Secretaries serving in the Government of Cross River State. We can never thank you enough,” he said, while assuring the Governor that the gesture would be repaid with greater dedication and commitment to service delivery.