Democracy Day: APC chairman charges Nigerians to defend democracy, support Tinubu

From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nentawe Yilwatda, has urged Nigerians to defend democracy and support President Bola Tinubu’s bold economic and institutional reforms.

Yilwatda, who made the appeal in celebration of Democracy Day, also urged citizens to reflect on the significance of June 12 and recommit themselves to the ideals of unity, patriotism, good governance, and national development.

He described June 12 as one of the most important dates in Nigeria’s democratic journey, representing the courage and sacrifice of countless patriots who stood firmly for justice, electoral integrity, and the sovereignty of the Nigerian people.

According to him: “Democracy Day is not merely another public holiday; it is a solemn reminder of our collective struggle for freedom, representative government, and the right of every Nigerian to determine the destiny of our nation through democratic means. It is a celebration of resilience, hope, and the enduring belief that the people’s voice must always prevail.”

Yilwatda further noted that the observance of June 12 provides an opportunity for Nigerians to reflect on the nation’s democratic progress while renewing their commitment to protecting the institutions that sustain constitutional governance.

He emphasised that democracy has provided Nigeria with the platform for peaceful political participation, greater accountability, protection of fundamental rights, and opportunities for citizens to contribute meaningfully to nation-building.

“Every generation has a responsibility to defend democracy. The sacrifices made by our democratic heroes should never be forgotten, nor should we allow actions capable of undermining our constitutional order. Regardless of our political affiliations or differences, Nigeria’s democracy must remain stronger than individual ambitions or sectional interests,” he noted

Commenting further on the occasion, Yilwatda called on political leaders, civil society organizations, the media, religious institutions, youth groups, and all stakeholders to promote dialogue, tolerance, respect for the rule of law, and peaceful engagement in the democratic process.

While urging Nigerians to continue supporting the bold economic and institutional reforms implemented by President Tinubu, he noted that meaningful national transformation often requires difficult but necessary decisions.

According to him; “The Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu is fundamentally designed to reposition Nigeria for sustainable growth, economic stability, infrastructure development, improved social welfare, expanded investment opportunities, and enhanced prosperity for future generations.

“While reforms may demand patience and sacrifice, history has consistently shown that courageous leadership and sound policy choices lay the foundation for lasting national progress,” he noted in the statement by Abimbola Tooki, his Special Adviser on Media and Information Strategy.

The APC Chairman equally maintained that the administration’s ongoing reforms across critical sectors of the economy are intended to strengthen public institutions, create jobs, improve the investment climate, expand opportunities for businesses, and build a more competitive and inclusive Nigerian economy.

He therefore appealed to Nigerians to remain hopeful, resilient, and united behind the collective aspiration for a stronger nation.

“As we commemorate Democracy Day, let us remember that democracy flourishes only where citizens actively defend it with responsibility, patriotism, and respect for one another. Let us reject division, violence, misinformation, and actions capable of threatening our democratic stability.

“Our greatest tribute to the heroes of June 12 is to preserve the democracy they fought for and work together to build a peaceful, prosperous, and united Nigeria for generations yet unborn,” he noted.