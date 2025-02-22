From Joe Obukata Ogbodu, Warri

Delta State Government has demoted two engineers in the civil service of the state effective from January 1, 2024, for allegedly issuing certificates of job completion on road projects that were yet to be completed.

Gabriel Evuarhere, one of the affected officers was demoted from his position as deputy director to assistant director, while Samuel Nwokolobia, was also demoted from assistant director to chief engineer.

The action was sequel to separate letters sent to the two officials letter, and signed by William Ogolokpe for the Head of Service in the state.

“That you Engr. Gabriel Evuarhere is (sic) found culpable of corruption, dishonesty, and failure to adhere to laid down procedure and thereby reduced you in rank by one salary grade level from the post of Deputy Director (Civil Engineer) SGL 16 to that of Assistant Director (Civil Engineer), SGL 15 with effect from 1st January 2024.”

The other letter read: “That you Engr. Samuel Nwokolobia is (sic) found culpable of corruption, dishonesty, and failure to adhere to laid down procedure and thereby reduced you in rank by one salary grade level from the post of Assistant Director (Civil Engineer) SGL 15 to that of Chief Civil Engineer, SGL 14 with effect from 1st January 2024.

“Accordingly, your next promotion to the post of Deputy Director and Assistant Director will now take effect from 1st January, 2028 and 1st January, 2027 respectively.”

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori had earlier cautioned that there would be no sacred cows in the quest to ensure quality projects delivery and value for money in the state. At a recent ceremony in Asaba, Oborevwori had appealed to the disciplinary committee to temper justice with mercy by commuting the sentence from outright dismissal from service to reduction in rank. He warned that subsequent offenders would face the full wrath of the law.