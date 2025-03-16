From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, Hon. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, on Sunday, said that no amount of defection or political gang-up can stop President Bola Tinubu’s re-election in 2027.

Oyintiloye, a member of the defunct APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), who made this statement in a release made available to our correspondent in Osogbo, maintained that the recent defection of some APC members to other political parties was not in any way a threat to the political stability of the President and the ruling party.

The former lawmaker in Osun described defection as a normal phenomenon in politics, insisting that it would be a grave mistake for anyone to think that the defection of the “so-called APC members” would affect the President in 2027.

He advised those who thought that the President would fail to win the 2027 election to bury such thoughts, adding that Tinubu has a winning strategy in his blood.

Oyintiloye posited that the long history of good relationships that the President had established across all the geopolitical zones would continue to work in his favour.

He said that the efforts of the President to retool and advance the course of Nigeria to achieve greatness would continue beyond 2027.

“Leave it or take it, no amount of political gang-up can stop the re-election of President Tinubu in 2027. Those who are gathering against him ahead of 2027 should try and study the kind of person the President is.

“He has the winning strategy, and he is raising men and women of goodwill across Nigeria. His achievements, political sagacity, and love for the country will speak for him now and in the future,” Oyintiloye said.

He said that the President was doing everything humanly possible to put the country on the path of greatness, adding that Tinubu’s efforts have started yielding positive results.

“The President will succeed, and his political enemies will realise the mistakes they are making by not supporting him. Those who are whipping up sentiments against the President should check his track record, achievements, and popularity across Nigeria.

“Tinubu’s political strength, strong connections, influence, and resilience, which made him triumph over all obstacles to win in 2023, will see him through in 2027.”

He, however, advised the President to start public engagement and sensitisation on the achievements recorded so far and projections ahead by his administration.

According to him, doing that will allow citizens to understand and properly evaluate the programmes and policies of the administration.

“That will enable people to make the right decision, devoid of sentiment, by looking at the positive impacts of the administration’s initiatives on society at large,” Oyintiloye said.

The ex-lawmaker declared that since Tinubu is a man of faith who believes in God, his victory is certain.