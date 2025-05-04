From Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki

The member representing Ezza North/Ishielu federal constituency, Ebonyi State in the House of Representatives, Hon. Joseph Nwobashi has said he will take a decision on defection at the appropriate time.

Nwobashi, a close ally of Governor Francis Nwifuru, was selected on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in 2023 for the first time.

Nwifuru was Speaker of the state House of Assembly when Nwobashi was leader of the Assembly and the two leaders have been very close since then suggesting that the APGA federal lawmaker may join Nwifuru in All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2027 general election.

But answering questions from journalists in his Oshiegbe community, Ezza North Local Government Area of the state after receiving traditional title, Nwobashi said he take a stand on defection at the appropriate time.

“We are not into politics now, we are building contacts. When we get to the period of playing politics, we will know what to do. When we get to the bridge, we shall cross it”, he said.

The lawmaker appreciated the community for appreciating him and assured that he will continue to contribute his quota for the development of the area.