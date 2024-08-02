NationalNews

Day 2 of hardship protest: Abia still shuns exercise as Govt offices, markets, banks, fuel stations remain closed

10 mins ago
From Okey Sampson, Umuahia
Abia residents still shunned the nationwide hardship protest on its day 2 as Government offices, markets, banks, fuel stations and other public outlets including motor parks remained closed for the second day running.
Unlike on Thursday, the first day of the protest when major streets of the cities in the state were deserted reminiscent of when the Mondays IPOB sit-at-home order began, people came out yesterday in Umuahia, the state capital in larger number.
The capital city remained calm, as most residents stayed indoors watching TV about happening in other areas.
Security personnel stationed at strategic places remained, while others patrolled the state capital.
Reports from Aba, the commercial hub of the state was the same as everywhere in the city remained calm.
Some residents who spoke to Saturday Sun on why they did not participate in the protest said if they were involved in the protest, security operatives would term them IPOB members and kill them.
One of the residents who gave his name as Jude said the Igbo have become wiser and will not be part of a protest that other Nigerians will at the end, read different meanings to, against the Igbo.
“The protest is good, there is nothing wrong with it, but I don’t think we will be part of a protest that at the end, a different meaning will be ascribed to it against the Igbo, even from the organizers.
“We are tired of being made escape goats of whatever thing that happens in the country”, he said.
