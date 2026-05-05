Davido pauses music for Adeleke campaign

From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Afrobeats star David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has announced a two-month break from music to support his uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke.

Governor Adeleke is seeking re-election in Osun State and has appointed Davido chairman of the Imole Campaign Council Youth Committee.

While inaugurating the Imole Youth Campaign Mobilisation Team in Ede on Tuesday, Davido said the decision to step away from music temporarily was driven by the need to support the “good work” of his uncle.

“I have put my musical career on hold for two months to come and work for my Uncle, not only because he is my Uncle but because he is doing a good job and he has major things to do, the job is not done.

“We are all here to support him to win the election with our influence. This is one of the most important committees because it has to do with youths,” he said.

He urged the committee to embark on door-to-door mobilisation to promote the governor’s achievements and future plans.

“Lets do a door-to-door mobilization across all local governments, advertising what the Governor has done and the future things he will do with them. Lets relate with people in our different communities and relate things with the Governor,” Davido said.

The committee includes Adeshina Kayode Olododo as vice chairman and Hon. Gbenga Idowu as secretary.

Others are Hon. Mutiu Oladimeji, Osogbo Federal Constituency; Hon. Tomiwa Babalola, Ife Federal Constituency; Hon. Mayowa Oloso, Ijesha South Federal Constituency; Hon. Olatunji Awodira, Ijesha North; and Otunba Tunde Badmus, Ila Federal Constituency.

He announced Hon. Dapo Okunola for Ifelodun Federal Constituency; Hon. Majeed Salami for Ede/Ejigbo Federal Constituency; Chief Owodunni Ramon for Irewole Federal Constituency; and Hon. Deji Bello for Iwo Federal Constituency.