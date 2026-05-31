Davido denies ‘City Boys’ group, clarifies ties with Seyi Tinubu amid backlash

Afrobeats superstar Davido has clarified his relationship with Seyi Tinubu, distancing himself from claims that he belongs to a political or social group known as the “City Boys” movement amid backlash over his recent comments on Nigeria’s insecurity and governance challenges.

The singer, whose real name is David Adeleke, had earlier taken to X to express frustration over the state of the nation, admitting that entertainers, including himself, have not spoken enough about injustice and hardship in the country.

“I can’t lie, we entertainers… we dey fuck up, I won’t lie, including me. We need to speak up. It’s too much injustice going on. Our country don go,” he wrote.

His comments triggered mixed reactions online, with some users questioning his sincerity and accusing him of being too close to political figures to speak freely.

Responding directly to one critic, Davido denied being part of any such group and insisted his relationship with Seyi Tinubu does not influence his public stance on national issues.

“I no dey part of any city boy group,” he wrote.

He further explained that while he has known Seyi Tinubu for years, their relationship is strictly personal and does not prevent him from speaking out when necessary.

“I’ve been friends with ST for years and that’s where it stops, and I call and complain to him all the time, even in person,” Davido added.

The singer also recalled earlier criticism he faced after speaking about Nigeria’s challenges on international platforms, suggesting that public opinion often shifts regardless of intent.

“When I called out the government on American media, you guys rained curses on me,” he noted.

Davido maintained that his recent remarks were driven by concern for the country, reiterating his call for entertainers and public figures to speak more openly about national issues.