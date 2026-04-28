From Sola Ojo, Abuja
Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, the former vice-presidential candidate of the Labour Party of Nigeria, has announced his resignation from the party, declaring that he will formally join the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) from midnight today, 28 April.
Baba-Ahmed made the announcement on Tuesday evening during an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today. He cited internal challenges within the Labour Party and what he described as a departure from its founding ideals as the primary reasons for his exit.
“Labour Party is no longer what it used to stand for,” he said, adding that political pressures and external interference had contributed to instability within the party.
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He argued that the current political environment has made it difficult for opposition parties to thrive, alleging that efforts are being made to weaken them rather than address key national issues such as insecurity and economic hardship.
His defection comes amid a worsening leadership crisis within the Labour Party, where Nenadi Usman has emerged as chairman, further deepening factional tensions.
Baba-Ahmed described the PRP as a party with strong historical roots and positioned it as his new political platform, expressing optimism that it could provide a credible alternative ahead of future elections.
The latest move signalled a significant shift in Nigeria’s opposition landscape, raising fresh questions about the stability and future of the Labour Party.