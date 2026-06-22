By Moses Akaigwe

Dana Motors Limited, one of Nigeria’s leading automotive companies and a pioneer in sustainable mobility solutions, has reaffirmed its commitment to accelerating the country’s transition to cleaner transportation through significant investments across the electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem.

The company disclosed that its vision extends beyond the sale of electric vehicles to building a comprehensive mobility ecosystem that supports Nigeria’s long-term industrialisation, energy transition, and transportation objectives.

As part of this commitment, Dana Motors continues to make strategic investments in electric vehicle manufacturing and assembly, sales and distribution, after-sales support, spare parts availability, charging infrastructure development, vehicle leasing and financing solutions, technical training, skills development, component localization, and export opportunities.

The company is also actively pursuing strategic partnerships across both the public and private sectors to support the implementation of Nigeria’s National Electric Vehicle Development Agenda and drive wider adoption of sustainable transportation solutions.

Giving insight into the company’s vision for the future, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Dana Motors Limited (DML), Jacky Hathiramani, said the transition to electric mobility presents a significant opportunity for Nigeria to create jobs, develop local manufacturing capacity, reduce emissions, and position itself as a leader in Africa’s emerging green economy.

Hathiramani spoke further, saying, “At Dana Motors, we see electric mobility as much more than a business opportunity. It is a catalyst for economic growth, industrial development, innovation, and environmental sustainability.

“Our focus is not only on delivering world-class electric vehicles to Nigerians, but also on building the infrastructure, partnerships, technical capacity, and local value chains required to support a thriving EV ecosystem.”

He added that Dana Motors remains committed to supporting government policies aimed at promoting cleaner transportation and reducing dependence on traditional fossil fuels.

The Dana Motors Managing Director added, “We are investing across the entire electric vehicle value chain—from assembly and distribution to charging infrastructure, financing solutions, skills development, and local content integration. Our objective is to make electric mobility accessible, practical, and sustainable for Nigerians while contributing meaningfully to national development goals.