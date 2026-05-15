‘Dai Dai’: Shakira, Burna Boy release official song for 2026 World Cup 

By Seyi Babalola

Shakira and Burna Boy have released the official song for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, ‘Dai Dai’.

The Colombian singer announced the highly anticipated song’s release to fans on Friday via her social media platform.

The song is now available on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, and Amazon Music.

She posted: “Dai Dai is here. The @FIFAWorldCup 2026 starts now!”

FIFA also announced the song in a statement posted on its X handle on Friday, saying the track is now on streaming platforms.

“Today, excitement for the FIFA World Cup 2026™ continues to build with the release of Dai Dai, featuring Shakira and Burna Boy via Sony Music Latin.

“Available now on all major streaming platforms, the track captures the energy, passion and global spirit that will define the greatest show on earth.

“Dai Dai will be the Official FIFA World Cup 2026™ Song in support of the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund.

“Which aims to raise USD100 million by the end of the tournament to provide children around the world with access to quality education and football opportunities,” the statement reads.

FIFA said royalties from the song would support its Global Citizen Education Fund, which aims to raise $100 million by the end of the tournament to provide children around the world with access to quality education and football opportunities.

According to the football governing body, Shakira will donate her royalties from the song to the fund, while Sony Music will match the first $250,000 raised with an additional donation.

“Dai Dai” features motivational lyrics centred on resilience, ambition, and unity.