By Steve Agbota

The Federal Operations Unit, Zone A (FOU A) of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has formally handed over large consignments of expired pharmaceutical products valued at over N3.7 billion to the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

The handover, which took place on Tuesday at the FOU A headquarters in Ikeja, Lagos, highlights the ongoing collaboration between both agencies in curbing the circulation of counterfeit and expired medicines across Nigeria.

Speaking during the event, Comptroller Mohammed Shuaibu, Controller of FOU A, stressed that the exercise was a direct demonstration of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between NCS and NAFDAC.

“What we are witnessing today is a follow-up of the MoU,” Shuaibu said, adding that the agreement has become a landmark step in Nigeria’s coordinated efforts against fake and harmful products.

He explained that three trucks laden with sacks and cartons of assorted expired drugs were being handed over to NAFDAC for proper investigation and disposal. The confiscated items included Hyergra, Royal Tablets 225, CSC Codeine Syrup, Really Extral, Tramadol, Amlodipine, Milk Oil Flavour, Firegra, among others.

“These products pose serious risks to public health if not properly regulated. The Duty Paid Value (DPV) of the expired pharmaceuticals stood at N3,779,500,000,” Shuaibu revealed.

The Comptroller further highlighted that expired or counterfeit medicines remain a major threat to the health and safety of Nigerians, warning that such cases must be handled with the utmost seriousness.

“The potential risks to public health from expired or counterfeit products cannot be understated. The Service remains committed to ensuring that only safe, quality-assured medicines are allowed into our country. Nigerians’ health and safety remain our top priority,” he said.

Shuaibu assured that the handover of the expired pharmaceuticals was not a one-off exercise, as more consignments would be transferred to NAFDAC once ongoing investigations are concluded. He called for deeper synergy between security and regulatory agencies to intensify the fight against smuggling and illicit trade.

“This collaborative effort sets a precedent for future actions aimed at ensuring that only safe and effective medications are available to the Nigerian population,” the Customs chief added.

Receiving the items on behalf of the Director-General of NAFDAC, the Agency’s new Director of Enforcement and Investigation, Dr. Martin Iluyomade, commended the Customs Service for its vigilance and consistency in enforcing the MoU.

Iluyomade described the relationship between NAFDAC and Customs as a “healthy and strategic partnership” that has yielded tangible results in the ongoing fight against counterfeit and substandard pharmaceutical products.

He pledged that NAFDAC would continue to build on the collaboration to protect Nigerians from the dangers posed by unregulated medicines and to strengthen the integrity of the pharmaceutical supply chain.

“This partnership with Customs is vital, and we will redouble our efforts to ensure that counterfeit and expired drugs never find their way into the hands of unsuspecting Nigerians,” Iluyomade assured.