From Sola Ojo, Abuja

Founder and Chief Executive Officer, the Cultural Hangout Festival, Aihawu Victor, has said culture and tourism are powerful tools for education, economic growth and community development, while strengthening ties between African and communities in the United Kingdom.

He made the disclosure in his speech after the Africa Day 2026 Cultural Hangout Festival, held at the Crowne Plaza Manchester City Centre, UK.

Victor stated that the festival was designed to showcase Africa’s rich cultural heritage and create opportunities for cross-sector collaboration.

“We often celebrate culture through food, fashion and entertainment; but culture is also a powerful tool for education, tourism, business and community development,” he said.

The festival brought together speakers, artists, entrepreneurs and community stakeholders from Africa and the United Kingdom for discussions on heritage preservation, tourism development and international partnerships.

A major highlight was a panel discussion, which featured speakers from Nigeria and the UK, who shared insights on tourism, culture and destination development.

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Representing Badagry Local Government Area of Lagos State, Council Manager Ms Avoseh-Akwe Senami Oluwakemi, spoke on tourism as a catalyst for local economic development. She drew from Badagry’s historical and cultural significance, to highlight the economic benefits of preserving and promoting heritage assets.

Another speaker, Careen Joseph, examined opportunities for collaboration between African and UK destinations, emphasising cultural partnerships, tourism exchanges and joint initiatives.

Victor, who also presented a paper on the role of culture and heritage in destination promotion, urged stakeholders to recognise cultural assets as resources capable of driving tourism, education and economic growth.

Participants were entertained with live music, drumming, instrumental performances and cultural displays reflecting the diversity of African cultures. Entrepreneurs also showcased products and services, creating networking opportunities.

Victor noted that the festival would continue to expand its reach as a platform linking culture with enterprise, tourism, education and community development.

The event was supported by CareersBar, Reftop Homes Limited and the Centre for Youth Integrated Development (CYID).