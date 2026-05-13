Cross River PDP targets APC-held seats for 2027 elections

Kicks off screening for 45 contenders

From Aniekan Aniekan, Calabar

The Peoples Democratic Party in Cross River State has begun screening 45 aspirants for Senate, House of Representatives and State Assembly seats, positioning itself for a direct fight with the APC ahead of the 2027 elections.

PDP State Secretary Joe Bisong said the screening opened at the party secretariat in Calabar, with three senatorial, nine House of Representatives and 33 assembly aspirants taking part.

“We have three senatorial aspirants, nine House of Representatives aspirants, and 33 state assembly aspirants participating,” Bisong said.

He said the PDP would stick to its constitution during the process and grant waivers where necessary. Bisong also framed the contest as a chance to unseat the APC, accusing the ruling party of underperforming and dampening public expectations.

“The PDP is happy to be competing with the APC because the party has not done much. The PDP is the only party that can guarantee real democracy and it’s dividends,” he said.

Chairman of the five-man screening panel, Hon. Fred Osim, said the committee would vet all documents thoroughly to ensure only qualified candidates advance.

One of the aspirants, Navy Cdr. Solomon Esor, contesting the Central Senatorial District, said the area needs a stronger voice in the Senate. He praised the screening process as a way to ensure candidates are prepared for the election.