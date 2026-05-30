From Aniekan Aniekan, Calabar

The Obidient Movement (TOM), has accused party leaders of the Cross River State Chapter of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) of violating the state’s zoning arrangement by allowing a governorship aspirant from the Northern Senatorial District to contest the primaries.

In a statement signed by TOM state leaders, including Obonganwan Barbara James, Kinie Bassey, Ngozi Ehendu, and Bassey Ekefre, the group said the move undermines the zoning and rotation agreement that has guided governorship contests since 1999.

“The zoning agreement is in favour of the South Senatorial district of the state as concerns the governorship candidate and this is being maligned by the party leadership.

“A candidate from the northern senatorial district is being allowed to present himself as a governorship aspirant against the existing zoning and rotation arrangement of the state existing since 1999.

‘There is no transparency concerning the forthcoming primaries. Most aspirants, including the Obidients are not being carried along. There is zero communication from the party secretariat, and we seem to just be acting on rumours and third-party speculations,” the statement alleged.

They insisted that these concerning issues have raised doubts within the party’s membership ranks. The Obidients tasked national leaders of the party and other stakeholders to ensure positive actions so as to prevent unnecessary misfortunes to the party in the state.