Cross River: Navy cripples militant logistics in Dayspring Island

… Recovers 12 engines, 2 boats

From Aniekan Aniekan, Calabar

The Nigerian Navy has dealt a major blow to militant operations in Cross River State, seizing 12 outboard engines and 2 fibre boats in follow-up raids after destroying a key hideout in Dayspring Island in Bakassi local government area.

Troops from Nigerian Navy Ship VICTORY and Forward Operating Base IBAKA carried out the operation after an earlier assault dismantled a militant base, established a forward outpost at Idung 1, and led to one arrest. The Navy said it has maintained continuous pressure on remaining enclaves since.

During the latest sweep, personnel uncovered 10 outboard engines hidden in bushes and inside a structure near the destroyed residence of a suspect known as “Juju.” All items were immediately seized.

Acting on fresh intelligence, troops moved into a creek near Akpamfi where militants fled on sight, abandoning 2 fibre boats and one 200-horsepower engine. The equipment was confiscated and moved to the naval outpost.

Navy Captain Abiodun Folorunsho, the Director Naval Information of the Nigerian Navy in a statement said these sustained operations are part of a deliberate effort to dismantle the logistics backbone of militant groups, as fibre boats and high-powered outboard engines remain critical enablers of their criminal activities across the waterways.

The continued offensive, he added has significantly degraded the operational capability of the militants, restricted their movement, and denied them safe havens within the area._

“The Nigerian Navy remains resolute in sustaining this pressure and will continue follow-up operations until all criminal elements are completely flushed out and the waterways are secured for legitimate activities”, he said.

He also solicited for credible information from members of the public to support ongoing operations of the Nigerian Navy.

Pic: Some of the recovered items in Dayspring Island of Cross River State