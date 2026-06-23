Cross River: Cannabis farms wiped out as NDLEA arrests 262 suspects

A seven-month crackdown by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Cross River State has led to the destruction of eight hectares of cannabis farms and the arrest of 262 suspected drug traffickers, marking one of the command’s biggest interdictions in recent years.

State Commander Anteyi John disclosed the figures on Tuesday in Calabar during a briefing to mark the 2026 United Nations International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

He said the arrests, carried out between November 2025 and May 2026, involved 207 males and 55 females.

“These arrests form part of our intensified crackdown on narcotics distribution across the state.

“We are cutting off supply chains and making it costly to trade in illicit drugs,” John stated.

The command destroyed two large cannabis farms in Uyanga Community, Akamkpa Local Government Area, on April 7 and April 25, 2026.

The eight hectares, John said, were cleared to discourage cultivation and reduce local supply to urban dealers.

Operatives also seized 6.6 tonnes of illicit drugs. The haul included 6,397.59kg of Cannabis sativa, 1.47kg of cannabis seeds, 166.37kg of psychotropic substances, 778.64g of methamphetamine, 60.4g of cocaine and 20.17g of heroin.

“The total quantity seized is 6,575.009kg. This represents one of the largest single-period seizures recorded by the Cross River Command,” the agency stated.

The agency’s legal unit secured 28 convictions within the period, comprising 20 males and 8 females. Another 132 cases are pending at the High Court, while 61 have been charged, John added.

Beyond arrests, 138 persons received counselling for recovery and reintegration. The command also scaled up its War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) campaign with 99 sensitisation programmes in schools, markets, churches and workplaces, reaching 156,556 residents.